Q: I booked a KLM flight through Expedia last year. KLM canceled the flight because of COVID in October. Expedia told me to wait 12 weeks for a refund.

When no refund arrived, I contacted Expedia. Expedia claims KLM refunded me, even though I paid Expedia. KLM claims they refunded Expedia, which then should have refunded me.

After some back and forth, Expedia told me to contact my bank. I contacted Chase, my credit card company, to dispute the charges, but it was too late. Expedia has stopped responding to my requests for a refund.

I have proof of all communications. I want Expedia to refund me for the amount of the flight. I am out of options. Can you help me get my $427 back?

A: You should have received a prompt refund. Department of Transportation regulations govern your ticket if you used Expedia in the United States. The rules require the airline to issue a refund within seven business days if you paid by credit card, and 20 days if you paid by cash or check.

I reviewed the paper trail between you and the various parties. What a tangled web. You're right, they're blaming each other. So, who is ultimately responsible for your refund? Your online travel agency, Expedia.

It took your money and agreed to act as your agent in purchasing the flight. After KLM canceled your flight, Expedia should have ensured that you had a lightning-fast refund. It shouldn't have passed you off to KLM.

What about your credit card? A Chase representative told you that too much time had passed for your charge-back request. That's nonsense. Credit card companies can help their customers if they want, but they choose to cut off all requests after 60 days. They claim that the Fair Credit Billing Act won't allow them to dispute claims more than two months old. But the law doesn't prevent banks from handling older disputes.

A brief, polite e-mail to Expedia might have done the trick. I would have forwarded all of your correspondence along with a polite cover letter to one of the Expedia executive contacts who I list on my site, elliott.org. If that didn't work, you could have reached out to KLM. I publish their executive contacts, too.

I contacted Expedia. "My agents confirmed the refund has now been processed, and the customer has been notified," a representative told me. "It sounds like the delay was due to an agent error, so we've apologized to the customer and added a $100 voucher to the traveler's Expedia account for the inconvenience."

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit consumer organization. Contact him at elliott.org/help or chris@elliott.org.