Arctic cruises hit

Small luxury Arctic cruise ships are canceling many of their planned calls in Northwest Alaska this summer, with many citing the Russian war in Ukraine. Nome, about 200 miles across the Bering Sea from Russia, had been receiving small but growing numbers of the cruise ships. They're built to handle ice and shuttle tourists to remote villages and wildlife-rich waters. Then COVID-19 happened, canceling the cruises for two years. This summer, Nome was expecting a blockbuster season. Then Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Now some of the companies have canceled visits. "It's primarily the ships that have scheduled calls in Russia," said Joy Baker, Nome's port director.

Anchorage Daily News

Josh of N.D.

Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel will continue to promote his home state of North Dakota. The state's tourism agency confirmed that the "Transformers" star will be paid $75,000 to be the face of the state's tourism campaign for the next two years. Duhamel, who is from Minot, already has earned more than $1 million since 2013 to help lure visitors. Tourism officials have said the advertising campaign featuring Duhamel has resulted in more than $100 for every dollar in state funding spent. Tourism is the North Dakota's third-largest industry. The biggest draw is Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota's badlands.

Associated Press

Masks for the people

After the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit ended abruptly on Monday, and the major airlines suspended their own mask requirements, the masks reportedly began to come off at the airport. Two reporters with the Minneapolis-based website Thrifty Traveler estimated that only 25% of travelers were wearing masks on Wednesday morning at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, increasing to 30% to 50% on the reporters' flights from MSP. A Associated Press poll showed that 56% of Americans favored wearing masks on planes and transit, but the poll was taken in the last days before the rule was struck down by a federal judge. The Justice Department said Tuesday it would not appeal the ruling unless the CDC found it's still necessary.

Staff report

Walt Disney World has lifted the last of its mask requirements, meaning face coverings will be optional for visitors at all locations on the central Florida property. Masks are still recommended, though not required, for guests who are not fully vaccinated in indoor locations and enclosed transportation. In February, the park made face coverings optional for fully vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with the exception of enclosed transportation, such as the resort's monorail, buses and the resort's sky gondola. The new rule change removes the transportation exception, as well as the requirement to be vaccinated.