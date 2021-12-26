HONOLULU — Fousseyni Traore scored 19 points as BYU narrowly beat Liberty 80-75 in the Diamond Head Classic on Saturday.
Trevin Knell added 15 points and Te'Jon Lucas had 11 for BYU (11-3).
Darius McGhee had 29 points for the Flames (8-6). Shiloh Robinson added 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Burrow's 525 yards, 4 TDs power Bengals past Ravens 41-21
Joe Burrow threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns, and the Cincinnati Bengals took sole possession of first place in the AFC North with a 41-21 win over the depleted Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Sports
Punt return TD lifts Rams past Vikings to get playoff spot
Brandon Powell returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to lift Los Angeles into the playoffs as the Rams pulled out a 30-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Vikings
Hurts keeps Eagles in playoff race in 34-10 win over Giants
Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown to lineman Lane Johnson, linebacker Alex Singleton returned an interception for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles continued their late-season playoff push with a 34-10 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.
Sports
Brady, Bucs rout Panthers 32-6 to clinch NFC South title
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first NFC South title since 2007 on Sunday when Tom Brady threw for 232 yards and a touchdown and Antonio Brown made a grand return to the NFL in a 32-6 rout of the Carolina Panthers.
Sports
Allen's 3 TDs, McKenzie's big day push Bills past Patriots
Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills hung on to beat the New England Patriots 33-21 on Sunday to vault themselves back into first place in the AFC East title race.