PROVO, Utah — Fousseyni Traore had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead BYU to a 78-65 win over Portland on Saturday night, the Cougars' 10th consecutive home victory.

Te'Jon Lucas had 16 points and seven assists for BYU (17-4, 5-1 West Coast Conference). Seneca Knight added 14 points. Caleb Lohner had 13 points.

Tyler Robertson had 15 points for the Pilots (10-9, 1-3). Chris Austin added 11 points. Moses Wood had 10 rebounds.

