Things To Do

Translators association honors English-language editions of Italian prose and French poetry

The English-language translators of an Italian collection of short stories and a French book of poetry have won awards from the American Literary Translators Association.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 28, 2024 at 6:03PM

NEW YORK — The English-language translators of an Italian collection of short stories and a French book of poetry have won awards from the American Literary Translators Association.

Jamie Richards' translation from the Italian of Marosia Castaldi's ''The Hunger of Women'' was given the National Translation Award for prose, and Cole Swensen's translation from the French of Pierre Alferi's ''And the Street'' won the poetry award.

Each winner receives $4,000. Richards is a full-time translator, while Swensen is also a prize-winning poet, her books including ''Goest'' and ''Gravesend.''

''We are proud to administer the National Translation Awards, which turn the spotlight on a number of accomplished translators, writers, and the publishers who make it possible for these marvelous books to appear in English," translation association president Chenxin Jiang said in a statement Monday.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More
Things To Do

What is Diwali, the Festival of Lights? How is it celebrated in India and the diaspora?

and for Hindus in particular.

Business

At 50, Hello Kitty is as 'kawaii' and lucrative as ever

Things To Do

It's spooky season. Here are some scary stories from around the world you probably haven't heard