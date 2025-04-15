Translating what Kennedy's anti-vaccine allies hear in his response to the measles outbreak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — When the nation's top health official, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., endorsed the measles vaccine this month after an outbreak in Texas claimed the life of a second child, his comments made waves because he has spent 20 years making false claims that vaccines are unsafe.
Many of Kennedy's anti-vaccine allies stood by him anyway, trying to tamp down concerns from others who accused Kennedy of abandoning their movement.
That's because, according to doctors, public health experts and propaganda researchers who know Kennedy's history well, the health and human services secretary is threading the needle between his agency's role as a neutral arbiter of science and the rhetoric of anti-vaccine activists. They say his word choices reflect that he is working from the anti-vaccine playbook he has used for much of his career in public life.
Below, The Associated Press examines his comments about the measles outbreak that has infected more than 700 people nationwide and killed three, how his allies have interpreted them, and the facts according to scientists.
A Kennedy spokesperson said the health secretary is not anti-vaccine and had ''responded to the measles outbreak with clear guidance that vaccines are the most effective way to prevent measles.'' He did not respond to questions about how Kennedy's comments were being interpreted by his allies in the anti-vaccine movement.
Endorsing vaccines, but then sowing doubt
WHAT KENNEDY SAID: ''The federal government's position, my position, is people should get the measles vaccine, but the government should not be mandating those,'' Kennedy told CBS this month after an unvaccinated child in Texas died of measles.
Later, in the same interview, Kennedy raised safety concerns about the measles vaccine, saying testing was inadequate. He also raised safety concerns about the vaccine for pertussis.