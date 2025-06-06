Transgender troops face a deadline and a difficult decision: Stay or go?

WASHINGTON — As transgender service members face a deadline to leave the U.S. military, hundreds are taking the financial bonus to depart voluntarily. But others say they will stay and fight.
For many, it is a wrenching decision to end a career they love, and leave units they have led or worked with for years. And they are angry they are being forced out by the Trump administration's renewed ban on transgender troops.
Active duty service members had until Friday to identify themselves and begin to leave the military voluntarily, while the National Guard and Reserve have until July 7. Then the military will begin involuntary separations.
Friday's deadline comes during Pride Month and as the Trump administration targets diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, saying it's aiming to scrub the military of ''wokeness'' and reestablishing a ''warrior ethos.''
''They're tired of the rollercoaster. They just want to go,'' said one transgender service member, who plans to retire. ''It's exhausting.''
For others, it's a call to arms.
''I'm choosing to stay in and fight,'' a noncommissioned officer in the Air Force said. ''My service is based on merit, and I've earned that merit.''
The troops, who mainly spoke on condition of anonymity because they fear reprisals, said being forced to decide is frustrating. They say it's a personal choice based on individual and family situations, including whether they would get an infusion of cash or possibly wind up owing the government money.