Transgender troops face a deadline and a difficult decision: Stay or go?

''If I were to show up to drill this weekend, I'd be expected to use all female facilities, I would be expected to wear a woman's uniform,'' said the Army Guard officer, who transitioned to male about five years ago and says others in his unit know him as a man. ''I don't look like a woman. I don't feel like a woman. It would be disruptive to good order and discipline for me to show up and to tell my soldiers, you have to call me ‘ma'am' now.''