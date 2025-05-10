Transgender issues are a strength for Trump, AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON — About half of U.S. adults approve of how President Donald Trump is handling transgender issues, according to a new poll — a relative high point for a president who has the approval overall of about 4 in 10 Americans.
But support for his individual policies on transgender people is not uniformly strong, with a clearer consensus against policies that affect youth.
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey conducted this month found there's more support than opposition on allowing transgender troops in the military, while most don't want to allow transgender students to use the public school bathrooms that align with their gender identity and oppose using government programs to pay for gender-affirming health care for transgender youth.
Schuyler Fricchione, a 40-year-old stay-at-home mother from northern Virginia, is one of those who opposes the government paying for gender-affirming care, especially for young people.
She said she doesn't want people to make major changes that they might later regret. But she said that because of her Catholic faith, she doesn't want to exclude transgender people from public life. ''It's very important to me that everyone understands their dignity and importance as a person.''
''It is something I am kind of working through myself,'' she said. ''I am still learning.''
Most adults agree with Trump that sex is determined at birth
About two-thirds of U.S. adults agree with President Donald Trump that whether a person is a man or woman is determined by their biological characteristics at birth.