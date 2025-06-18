Transfers are common across college sports. Athletes see irony in being criticized as disloyal

Hailey Van Lith was one year away from tying a bow on a traditional college career at Louisville and being cemented as one of the most decorated four-year starters in Cardinals history. She had just led her team to its third straight Elite Eight appearance and put up career-high numbers, including 19.7 points per game.
But the rising senior from Wenatchee, Washington, had other plans. With WNBA aspirations on her mind, Van Lith swapped Louisville red for LSU purple and gold and embarked on a new journey in Baton Rouge. Her lone season included another run to the Elite Eight and it was back to the transfer portal.
Coach Mark Campbell's pro-style offense caught her eye, and she decided her fifth and final year of eligibility would be spent at TCU.
College sports was once rooted in tradition, school pride and loyalty, but those expectations are changing if not fading in a landscape where athletes have won the ability to transfer season to season, year to year. Some are painted as disloyal or selfish but Van Lith and others don't see it that way.
''Whenever you transfer, you always expect pushback,'' Van Lith told The Associated Press. ''I can't tell you how many podcasts I've seen on people discussing my choices to go to this school and that school, and the theories that are thrown out there are all wrong. But it's just, you learn to live in harmony with that, and at the end of the day, I just decided I'm no longer going to let false assumptions disrupt my peace.''
One of the biggest misconceptions, Van Lith said, is that her transfer decisions were guided by NIL compensation. She was able to look past accusations of being a ''money chaser'' or a ''trophy chaser'' and find solace knowing onlookers didn't have the full picture.
''Multiple of the schools that I went to, I actually never got a check from," she said. "I think that in transfer culture now, a lot of people automatically assume that it has to do with the collective money or now I guess it's revenue share. But it just depends on the person, and for me, it was all basketball decisions.''
A level playing field