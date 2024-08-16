Trans teens file lawsuit challenging New Hampshire law banning them from girls' sports

The issue of how to treat transgender athletes has been fiercely debated across the U.S. in recent years and has sparked numerous lawsuits. Two weeks ago, a Florida school employee who allowed her transgender daughter to play on the high school's girls volleyball team was suspended for 10 days. The employee is part of a federal lawsuit to block the state's law. Meanwhile a legal challenge to Connecticut's policy about trans students competing in school sports has been making it's way through the court system for several years.