Trampled by Turtles has found another well-suited band to pair up with for a 2023 co-headlining outdoor concert at Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater near Red Wing.

Rootsy Ohio strummers Caamp — who've shot up in popularity over the past couple years via the hits "Officer of Love" and "Believe" — will join the homegrown acoustic stars at the venue near Red Wing on Sept. 16.

Tickets for the Saturday night twofer go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. via ticasino.com priced $39.50 for general admission on up to $79.50 for reserved.

This will be Trampled's third time co-headlining the 16,000-person amphitheater outside the Treasure Island resort complex. They also played there with the Avett Brothers in September 2019 and had their COVID-postponed gig with Wilco in September 2021. The Minnesota string pickers also recently announced their usual midsummer gig booked this year in the city that bore them, Duluth, at Bayfront Festival Park on July 8 with Jenny Lewis as the opener.

Trampled and Caamp have paired up on the road several times before, including a 2021 show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver that resulted in a viral video of them joining up for a version of TBT's hit "Alone."

Treasure Island has two other concerts already lined up for its 2023 outdoor season at the amphitheater: the long-delayed Matchbox Twenty show on June 10 and country stud Jason Aldean on Aug. 19.