SEATTLE — Darrion Trammell had a season-high 29 points as Seattle easily defeated UC San Diego 73-51 on Sunday.

Riley Grigsby had 17 points for Seattle (8-3).

Bryce Pope had eight points for the Tritons (5-3). Vuk Vulikic also had eight points.

