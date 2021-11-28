SEATTLE — Darrion Trammell had 18 points to lead five Seattle players in double figures as the Redhawks beat St. Thomas (MN) 81-64 on Saturday night.
Rip Economou added 14 points for the Redhawks. Viktor Rajkovic chipped in 12, Cameron Tyson scored 11 and Riley Grigsby had 10. Economou also had six rebounds, while Tyson posted six rebounds.
Riley Miller had 20 points for the Tommies (3-4). Anders Nelson added 15 points. Parker Bjorklund had 14 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 5 Notre Dame beats Stanford 45-14, awaits playoff fate
Notre Dame did its job and now all the Fighting Irish can do is wait.
Sports
Sanders leads No. 7 Oklahoma State past No. 10 Oklahoma
Oklahoma State finally broke through against its greatest nemesis.
Sports
Rantanen's hat trick lifts Avalanche past Predators 6-2
Mikko Rantanen changed positions, but not his game. He's still piling up the goals and assists.
Sports
Donovan Mitchell leads Jazz past Pelicans, 127-105
Donovan Mitchell had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105 on Saturday night.
Sports
California Baptist beats San Diego Christian 85-38
Daniel Akin registered 13 points and seven rebounds as California Baptist rolled past San Diego Christian 85-38 on Saturday night.