WARSAW, Poland — Polish media are reporting that two trains collided head-on in the northern city of Gdynia on Thursday morning and that three people were injured in the accident.

The state news agency PAP cited a fire brigade official, Blazej Plichta, who said the collision occurred at 7 a.m. near the main station in Gdynia, a city on the Baltic Sea.

Emergency services were working on the site, PAP reported.