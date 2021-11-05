PARIS — A train struck and killed a migrant from Eritrea and injured several others on the northern coast of France that is the main jumping-off point for migrants seeking to reach Britain.
Among the injured in the accident Thursday evening in Calais, one was in critical condition, Franck Dhersin, a vice president for transportation in the Hauts-de-France region said.
Two others were slightly injured.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Lone French fisherman left adrift in UK-France fishing spat
Soon-to-be father Hermann Outrequin felt optimistic in 2019 when he gave up his fishing company job of 16 years to go independent. The Normandy fisherman wanted a fresh start to have time for his newborn son.
World
Flash floods in Bosnia prompt evacuations, school closures
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in Bosnia, prompting evacuations and submerging local roads in some parts of the country on Friday.
Business
China lashes out at press freedom survey in Hong Kong
China on Friday criticized a press freedom survey from the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents' Club that found nearly half its members were considering leaving the city.
World
Japan, Germany expand military ties as German warship visits
Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Friday said Japan will step up military cooperation with Germany in the Indo-Pacific region as he welcomed a port call by the first German warship to visit Japan in about 20 years.
World
Floods generate 4 decades' worth of junk in German valley
Hundreds of thousands of tons of junk have been removed from a valley in western Germany since it was devastated by flooding in mid-July, equivalent to four decades' worth of garbage, authorities said Friday.