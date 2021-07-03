BLACKFALDS, Alberta — Twenty-two cars of a train carrying tar sands and timber derailed in the Canadian province of Alberta, spilling at least part of its load, officials said Saturday, though there were no reports of injuries.
Officials in the city of Lacombe said one rail car released 32,000 liters (8,450 gallons) of tar oil.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Blackfalds said crews were working to contain Friday's spill.
Huge piles of spilled wood were visible along the tracks on Saturday and traffic was being rerouted around the area, though some residents who initially were evacuated had been allowed to return.
Canadian Pacific Railway said the cause of the derailment was under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Train derails in Canada, spilling lumber and tar sands
Twenty-two cars of a train carrying tar sands and timber derailed in the Canadian province of Alberta, spilling at least part of its load, officials said Saturday, though there were no reports of injuries.
World
Cyprus asks EU, Israel for help fighting huge forest fire
Cyprus asked fellow European Union nations on Saturday to help battle a huge forest fire in a mountainous region of the east Mediterranean island nation that has forced the evacuation of at least three villages.
World
Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrate against Abbas
Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Saturday to demonstrate against President Mahmoud Abbas, hoping to inject new momentum into a protest movement sparked by the death of an outspoken critic in the custody of security forces.
World
At least 43 migrants drown off Tunisia; 84 rescued
At least 43 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia on Saturday and 84 others were rescued after their boat capsized overnight, the Tunisian Red Crescent said.
Business
EXPLAINER: Behind the Vatican's London real estate scandal
The Vatican has set a July 27 trial date for 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal and papal contender, on charges related to the Holy See's 350 million-euro investment in a luxury London real estate venture.