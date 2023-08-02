EL MARQUES, Mexico — A train smashed into a small commuter bus at a grade crossing, killing six people and injuring 17 early Wednesday, authorities in central Mexico said.
Alejandro Vázquez Mellado, head of civil defense for the township of El Marques, said five of the 17 injured were in critical condition.
The town is in Queretaro state north of Mexico City.
Photos of the scene showed the crumpled wreckage of the bus tossed to one side of the tracks. The vehicle was apparently dragged about 50 yards (meters) along the tracks.
Such accidents are frequent at railroad crossings in Mexico that lack signals or barriers.
