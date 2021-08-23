SUPERIOR, Wis. — Authorities are picking up the pieces after a train smashed into an SUV in Superior.
Police said the collision occurred a little before 10 a.m. Monday. The crash caused a significant traffic delay but police described incident as minor. Paramedics determined the SUV's 80-year-old driver wasn't hurt.
The collision is under investigation.
