BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — A train collided with a bus in southern Slovakia on Thursday, leaving at least four people dead and five injured, officials said.
The accident took place shortly after 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) in the town of Nove Zamky, police said. The deaths and injuries were confirmed by Slovakia's rescue service.
Video footage showed that the engine of the train was on fire.
Interior Minister Matus Sutai Estok was heading for the site of the crash, police said.
Train and bus collide in Slovakia, killing 4 people and injuring 5
