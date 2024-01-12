WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Portland Trail Blazers, Target Center, 7 p.m. Friday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

For the fans: Friday's game marks the Wolves' annual Pride Night celebration.

Pregame reading: Was there a little too much "hero ball" from Anthony Edwards in the final stages of Wednesday's loss in Boston?

Opening bell: The Wolves finished their difficult 16-game stretch against teams above .500 at 9-7. Now. they return home for five of their next six games. Portland won three of four meetings with the Wolves a season ago but are now in rebuilding mode after trading Damian Lillard to Milwaukee.

Watch him: Anfernee Simons was averaging 24.6 points per game for the Trail Blazers entering their game at Oklahoma City on Thursday. Simons averaged 19.7 points in three games against the Wolves a season ago.

Injuries: For the Wolves, Rudy Gobert (hip) is questionable. For Portland, Robert Williams (knee) is out for the season; Moses Brown (wrist) is out; DeAndre Ayton (right knee tendinitis) and Jabari Walker (left knee tendinitis) missed Wednesday's game at Oklahoma City.

Forecast: The Wolves can catch their breath after their toughest stretch of the season. This is the first of four matchups against the rebuilding Trail Blazers, and the Wolves should turn those four games into four victories. They dropped a game late last season to a tanking Blazers squad, a critical loss that affected their playoff positioning. The Wolves have shown they can handle business against teams they should beat this season, especially at home. They haven't had one of those games in a while.

