MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dalano Banton scored a season-high 19 points, Jabari Walker also had 19 points and nine rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a nine-game skid by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 122-92 on Friday night.

Duop Reath added 18 points for the Trail Blazers, who led the entire game while winning for only the second time on the road against a Western Conference foe. Kris Murray added 14 for Portland, which is now 2-19 against the West on the road.

Jake LaRavia led Memphis with a career-high 21 points. Lamar Stevens scored 19 points and GG Jackson finished with 11 as the Grizzlies lost their third in a row and 12th in their last 14.

The game was the first of a back-to-back between the teams. They play again Saturday night.

Portland opened the second half with an 11-4 run, grabbing the first double-digit lead of the game and eventually stretching it to 16 points near the midway point of the third quarter. Reath and Murray scored nine points apiece as Portland built the advantage.

The Trail Blazers shot 79% in the third quarter, including 5 of 7 from outside the arc, stretching the advantage to 19 entering the fourth — a lead Portland never relinquished.

Both teams are mired near the bottom of the Western Conference and dealing with injuries that have impacted their lineups. And their records.

Moses Brown, who hadn't played since undergoing left wrist surgery on Jan. 9, returned and the Trail Blazers fed the 7-foot-2 center in the second quarter. He finished with seven points, hitting all three of his shots.

Neither team could build a double-digit lead in the first half as both shot under 45%. Memphis was hindered by a dozen first-half turnovers, contributing to a 51-45 lead for Portland at intermission.

