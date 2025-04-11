Tragic Manhattan helicopter crash hits home back in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain — Condolences poured in Friday for the Barcelona family that perished in a helicopter accident an ocean away, from Spain's prime minister to the company where the parents worked and the school where their children studied.
The family of five had meant to celebrate one of their children's birthdays in the United States. Instead, a private helicopter tour of New York city turned tragic when the aircraft broke apart and plunged into the Hudson River. The pilot also died, bringing the death toll to six.
The victims were Agustín Escobar and his wife Mercè Camprubí Montal, both executives at units of energy technology company Siemens, as well as their three children, and the pilot.
''Unimaginable,'' was how Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described the tragedy.
''The news that has reached us about a helicopter accident in the Hudson River is devastating,'' Sánchez said on X while on a state visit to China. ''Five members of a Spanish family, including three children, have lost their lives. It is an unimaginable tragedy. I feel for the loss of their loved ones.''
Classmates shocked
Students at the Jesuits of Sant Ignasi school in Barcelona's upscale Sarria neighborhood wept and embraced their parents Friday afternoon, after having learned of the deaths of their friends and classmates, as seen by an Associated Press reporter.
A father at the school's entrance said his son had been friends with one of children who perished, and is completely devastated. The man declined to be named.