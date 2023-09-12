More from Star Tribune
mlb
Look who's back: Ex-Twin Donaldson returns to majors for Brewers' stretch drive
Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson is back in the big leagues attempting to help the Milwaukee Brewers in their push toward an NL Central title.
Twins
Fire up and watch: Jhoan Duran has an entrance worthy of his fastball
When the Mets broadcast showed Duran's walk-in from start to finish, more than four million watched the replay. Here's the video and how it came to be.
Stage & Arts
Guthrie cast sees 'The Importance of Being Earnest' as an elixir for laughs
The acting company is expected to go a bit Wilde, as in Oscar, to mine the humor in the show.
Variety
New places to eat along Minnesota and Wisconsin's river towns
From Scandia to Stockholm, a surprising number of new waterside eats have sprung up along Minnesota's border.
Local
Metro Transit drivers authorize strike vote
Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union 1005 are seeking a cost-of-living adjustment.