Adelin Phelps and Sasha Andreev appeared in Trademark Theater's "Understood." It will return as an audioplay next month. /Aaron Lavinsky

It's not happening on a stage near you but Trademark Theater has figured out how to present its 2020-21 season.

"Understood," which the fledgling company presented in 2018, will return, with original cast members Sasha Andreev and Adelin Phelps, as an audio play Oct. 1-Nov. 3. That last date is Election Day, which tracks since the play is about a couple and their neighbors, coming from various political viewpoints and trying to find common ground. Playwright Tyler Mills has reworked the play to reflect the current political climate. It will be viewable at trademarktheater.org.

Two workshop readings also will be available digitally later this season: Kira Obolensky and David Darrow's "Four Measures," a musical about the human soul, and Harrison David Rivers' "What You Can't Keep," a series of monologues. Also likely to pop up on Trademark's website? Snippets of newly-commissioned work, including songs and scenes from JuCoby Johnsons' convenience store-set musical "Five," Keith Hovis' musical about the Wild West and queerness, "Outlaws," and a rock musical from band Kiss the Tiger called "Stone Baby."