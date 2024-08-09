NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Trade Desk, Expedia rise; Capri Holdings, Five9 fall, Friday, 8/9/2024
By Associated Press
Associated Press
The Trade Desk Inc., up $11.03 to $99.30.
The digital-advertising platform beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings forecasts.
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $6.04 to $144.82.
The publisher of ''Grand Theft Auto'' and other video games beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Expedia Group Inc., up $12.04 to $130.01.
The online travel company's second-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.
Akamai Technologies Inc., up $9.94 to $101.51.
The cloud services provider beat analysts' second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Pitney Bowes Inc., up 61 cents to $6.29.
The mailing equipment and software company beat analysts' second-quarter earnings forecasts.
Doximity Inc., up $9.94 to $35.60.
The medical social networking site raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year.
Carpi Holdings Ltd., down $1.56 to $30.54.
The owner of Michael Kors and Versace reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that were far short of analysts' forecasts.
Five9 Inc., down $11.25 to $31.22.
The provider of cloud-based software to call centers trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.
