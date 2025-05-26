Trackhouse Racing looks to bridge gap with big race teams. It took a big step with Coca-Cola 600 win

''Now, if we want to be intellectually lazy, we can just say, ‘Well, they have more money and they have more people.' I think that that's certainly important. They have a lot of resources, and that's very important," Marks said. "If you look back in 2022, we had 20 (different) winners. Then those teams that have all those resources, they're learning and their development curve is quick because they've got the resources to put behind it.''