Trackhouse Racing looks to bridge gap with big race teams. It took a big step with Coca-Cola 600 win

CONCORD, N.C. — Trackhouse Racing has won nine Cup Series races since opening in 2021.
None as big as Sunday night's race.
Ross Chastain became the first driver since Bobby Allison 56 years ago to win a race from an official starting position of last when he passed William Byron with six laps remaining to capture the Coca-Cola 600, giving team owner Justin Marks his first crown jewel win.
In a time when the Cup racing seems largely dominated by Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske, the little guys got a much-needed breakthrough win.
''It's sinking in that we won the Coke 600," Chastain said. ''What that means for the team and me, I don't know yet. I'm excited to find out, though."
For Chastain, it means returning to the NASCAR playoffs after missing out last year.
Meanwhile, Marks is hoping it is a sign of bigger things to come.
Trackhouse Racing has three full-time drivers now in the Cup Series — Chastain, Daniel Suárez and newcomer Shane van Gisbergen. The team also is trying out a fourth in developmental driver Connor Zilisch, who got a start at the Coca-Cola 600.