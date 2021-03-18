More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
The Minneapolis Fire Department's path to racial integration
A department of all-white firefighters was forced to hire 10 people of color after a federal judge ordered it desegregated 50 years ago.
Minneapolis' all-white fire department ended 50 years ago, via a federal judge's ruling
50 years ago, a lawsuit forced the Minneapolis Fire Department to hire nonwhites again.
All was calm before the storm
Once-bustling scenes fell eerily silent as the pandemic brought everyday life to an abrupt halt.Photo essay by Jeff Wheeler
Finding their freedom outdoors
These Minnesotans went into the wild for different reasons, but all have experienced unmistakable awe.
A trio of Midwest lake homes fulfill their owners' personal dreams
A trio of getaway homes were designed to fulfill their owners' dreams