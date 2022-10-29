Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Devin Matthews amassed 112 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown and Joachim Bangda had two rushing touchdowns and Towson held off Monmouth 52-48 on Saturday.

The Hawks scored a pair of touchdowns — the last coming on a 26-yarder from Enzo Arjona to Dre Tucker with 37 seconds remaining — in a three-minute span to get within the final margin but Towson (3-5, 1-4 Colonial Athletic Association) covered the kickoff and time expired.

Bangda's 6-yard scoring run late in the first quarter gave the Tigers the lead for good.

Tyrrell Pigrome completed 20-of-25 passes, connecting with 10-different receivers for 216 yards and a touchdown while Towson's rushing attack compiled 263 yards on 52 carries.

Arjona threw 18 for 25 for 213 yards and three touchdowns and Jaden Shirden ran for 211 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns for Monmouth (4-5, 2-4). It was his third, 200-yard game of the season giving him 1,365 yards on 157 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25