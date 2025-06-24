Township mechanics in South Africa unite to turbocharge their small businesses

BRAKPAN, South Africa — Themba Maseko quickly wipes oil and grease off his hands with a rag as he breaks away from repairing one car to assist another customer who needs parts for a low-riding BMW 325is that he's pulled up in, exhausts booming.
As soon as Maseko returns beneath the hood of the first vehicle to continue his work, yet another man arrives desperately wanting his car to be looked at.
''It gets hectic,'' said the 39-year-old mechanic, sweat plastering his face.
The father of three runs a small motor repair shop in the township of Tsakane, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of South Africa's biggest city of Johannesburg. His hopes for his business to succeed when it's up against established urban car service and repair centers have been boosted by a new initiative started at the end of last year.
Maseko has joined with other mechanics from townships to form a cooperative. Together, they now have combined purchasing power to ensure they can source official car spares and equipment for their shops and don't get cut out of the market. The Motor Spares Collective means they can place orders to an online spares shop through WhatsApp and authentic parts are usually delivered to them in 24 hours.
That avoids what Maseko says is his biggest challenge: spending hours away from his garage queuing for parts, sometimes to find there aren't any in stock because they've been bought up by larger chains.
As one busy day at his shop showed, the customers are lining up for Maseko's services, he just needs the parts.
''Now with the collective it's much easier. I don't have to go stand in queue and waste time,'' said Maseko, who changed career from an electrician to a full-time mechanic in 2008. ''Plus, it's at a cheaper price.''