AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Trey Townsend had 28 points in Oakland's 79-73 victory against Green Bay on Saturday night.

Townsend also added 11 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League). Blake Lampman scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Isaiah Jones was 2 of 3 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Phoenix (9-8, 4-2) were led in scoring by David Douglas Jr., who finished with 15 points and two steals. Preston Ruedinger added 13 points and four assists for Green Bay. Noah Reynolds had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.