Tap the bookmark to save this article.

SAN DIEGO — Jase Townsend had 21 points in San Diego's 74-64 victory over NJIT on Sunday night.

Townsend added six rebounds for the Toreros (3-0). Eric Williams Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Marcellus Earlington scored 15 points, which included 9 for 9 from the line.

The Highlanders (0-3) were led in scoring by Miles Coleman, who finished with 28 points and nine rebounds. Souleymane Diakite added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Raheim Sullivan put up 11 points and four assists.

San Diego next plays Thursday against Utah State at home. NJIT will host American on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.