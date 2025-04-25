Towns scores 31, Brunson has 30 and Knicks beat Pistons 118-116 for a 2-1 lead in series

DETROIT — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 31 points, Jalen Brunson had 30 and the New York Knicks held on for a 118-116 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.
OG Anunoby added 22 points for New York. Game 4 is on Sunday in Detroit.
The Pistons have lost eight straight home playoff games since 2008, pulling within one of an NBA record set by Philadelphia from 1968 to 1971.
When Detroit won at New York in Game 2, the franchise ended a league-record, 15-playoff game losing streak to take home-court advantage, but the Knicks snatched it back.
Brunson, who won the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year award on Wednesday, made consecutive layups late in the game to give the Knicks a seven-point lead.
Tim Hardaway Jr. connected on a 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds left to pull the Pistons within three.
Brunson made one of two free throws with 3.5 seconds left for a four-point lead after Detroit's coaches, players and fans were screaming for an over-and-back violation to be called. The All-Star guard made another free throw with 0.5 seconds left and missed the second intentionally.
Detroit didn't get a final shot off because Jalen Duren's pass from in front of his team's bench went out of bounds on the other side of the court.