Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 241.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 130-117 on April 16 led by 36 points from Anthony Edwards, while Ja Morant scored 32 points for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in conference matchups. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 57.5 points in the paint. Morant leads the Grizzlies with 16.6.

The Timberwolves are 32-20 in conference play. Minnesota ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 15.2 fast break points per game. Edwards leads the Timberwolves averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyus Jones is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 52.9% and averaging 24.6 points for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 120.9 points, 46.2 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 121.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (knee).

Timberwolves: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.