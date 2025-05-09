Towns and the Knicks host Boston with 2-0 series lead

Boston Celtics (61-21, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)
New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -5.5; over/under is 204.5
EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Knicks lead series 2-0
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Knicks won the last meeting 91-90 on Wednesday, led by 23 points from Josh Hart. Derrick White led the Celtics with 20.
The Knicks are 12-4 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up just 111.7 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.
The Celtics are 14-2 against Atlantic Division opponents. Boston averages 116.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.
The Knicks make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (45.0%). The Celtics average 17.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Knicks allow.