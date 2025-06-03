Town official claims self-defense in shooting of DoorDash driver in New York

Ring doorbell camera footage shows John Reilly III, the highway superintendent in Chester, a town nearly 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Manhattan, shooting at the DoorDash driver's car on May 2 as the person was trying to leave Reilly's property. Prosecutors allege the shooting was unprovoked, saying the driver was lost and his cellphone battery was dead, as he only tried to see if Reilly had ordered the food he was trying to deliver.