Asbestos, a Quebec town that is home to what was once the largest asbestos mine in the world, no longer wants to be named after the carcinogen.

For two centuries, the town’s economic and cultural identity had been tied to the mineral. Blue water now fills the Jeffrey Mine, where workers mined tons of chrysotile asbestos, providing crucial material for fire insulation, including equipment for soldiers of two world wars.

But the association with the mine slowly turned into a burden for the town, as the mineral’s links to cancer became widely known. On Monday, the mayor of Asbestos announced that residents had voted to call the town Val-des-Sources, which translates as “Valley of the Springs.”

The town, about 100 miles east of Montreal, is home to 7,000 residents, some of whom have sought to distance themselves from the cancer-causing material that formed the backbone of the local economy and identity.

On Monday evening, after lengthy debates, committee meetings, discussions and days of residents’ voting from their cars because of the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor presented the people’s choice.

If all goes as expected, the town will be rid of the carcinogenic reference by December, the mayor said. The name still needs the approval of the provincial government and the minister of municipal affairs and housing. “I know that changing the name is a very emotional subject — for us, too — since the beginning,” said Mayor Hugues Grimard, who deemed the decision “historic.” “But to have all the citizens who came out to vote, that tells me that we succeeded in winning over the population and that makes me very proud.”

After the town council approved a name-change plan, a choice of six names was put before voters. All residents older than 14 were eligible, a spokeswoman said. Nearly half of the eligible voting population — around 3,000 residents — participated. After three rounds of voting, Val-des-Sources emerged as the winner with 51% of the votes.

In 2006, six years before the mine shut down, town officials proposed the idea of a name change but failed to gain necessary support. A second push for a name change succeeded in November, and the mayor sent out a call for suggestions.

“The word ‘asbestos’ unfortunately doesn’t have a good connotation, especially for Anglophones, and it’s hindering the city’s plans to develop external economic relations,” the city said at the time.

The six proposed names on the ballot, whittled down from 1,000 submissions, included options like Trois-Lacs (Three Lakes) and L’Azur-des-Cantons (Azure of the Townships) — a reference to the blue water that now fills the mine — that gestured to the natural beauty of the area. The new name, Val-des-Sources, is an homage to the natural landscape that surrounds the town: the Nicolet River that flows into Trois-Lacs, three interconnected lakes, and the hilly horizon, the mayor said.