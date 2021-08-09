LONDON — London's Tower Bridge is stuck open following a technical fault, authorities said Monday.
Images of the landmark, one of several bridges that connects the central and southern parts of the capital, show its arms in a raised position and traffic stuck on either side.
"Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position,'' the City of London Corporation, which owns the bridge, said in a statement. "We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."
City of London police urged people to avoid the area.
