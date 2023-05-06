NEW YORK — Touted rookie Ezequiel Tovar had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Austin Gomber won his third straight outing after a terrible start to the season as the Colorado Rockies beat the slumping New York Mets 5-2 on Saturday.

Elias Díaz had a pair of two-out RBI singles, boosting his batting average to .452 (14 for 31) with runners in scoring position, and the last-place Rockies won for the fifth time in six games.

Tylor Megill (3-2) was wild early and late, getting into trouble with three walks in 4 2/3 innings during another shaky performance by a Mets starter this year.

Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor each had an RBI groundout, but the Mets have mustered only four runs over the past four games. With a major league-record $355 million payroll, New York (17-17) has lost 10 of 13 since winning eight of nine.

Tovar doubled, singled and scored twice during his first three-hit game in the majors. The 21-year-old shortstop, rated among the top 25 prospects in baseball before the season, was the youngest player in Rockies history to start on opening day.

His sixth-inning homer off reliever Stephen Nogosek following a leadoff walk to Harold Castro gave Colorado a 5-2 lead.

Charlie Blackmon delivered an early sacrifice fly, and the Rockies won for just the third time in their past 12 games at Citi Field.

Gomber (3-4) allowed two runs and five hits over six innings for his second win at Citi Field. The left-hander had a 12.12 ERA after losing his first four starts this season but has permitted only three runs over 17 innings in his past three.

Jake Bird worked two scoreless innings and Pierce Johnson struck out two in a one-hit ninth for his fifth save.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: OF Jurickson Profar was rested. Colorado manager Bud Black said Blackmon will get a breather Sunday, and 1B C.J. Cron on Monday in Pittsburgh.

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (right elbow inflammation) is sick with flu symptoms and the team isn't sure when he'll be able to make a minor league rehab start, delaying his return to the rotation. ... 2B/OF Jeff McNeil was rested before striking out as a pinch hitter with two on to end the eighth. Eduardo Escobar made his first start at second base since 2021 with Arizona, though it was his 141st major league game at the position. ... Mark Canha made his second start this season at first base, giving Alonso a mini-break as the DH. Canha was called out on strikes for a pitch-clock violation in the second.

UP NEXT

Mets manager Buck Showalter said the team is leaning toward starting LHP Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 3.86 ERA) on three days' rest Sunday in the series finale. Lucchesi was lifted after throwing 46 pitches over four innings Wednesday in Detroit, partly to keep him an option for Sunday. RHP Ryan Feltner (2-2, 4.45) goes for Colorado.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports