MEXICO CITY — The Mexican Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday that it had canceled a junior tournament that was been played in the central state of Guanajuato after 10 players, all underage, and a coach, were victims of a ''virtual'' kidnapping.
Tennis event canceled after players and coach are victims of a 'virtual' kidnapping in Mexico
The Mexican Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday that it had canceled a junior tournament that was been played in the central state of Guanajuato after 10 players, all underage, and a coach, were victims of a ''virtual'' kidnapping.
By The Associated Press
Virtual kidnapping is an extortion scheme that tricks the victims into paying a ransom to free a family member whom they believe is threatened with violence or death. Unlike traditional abductions, virtual kidnappers, some inside prisons, do not abduct anyone, but attempt through deception to achieve their goal.
The J30 or Juniors 30 tournament, the lowest-ranked tournament under the International Tennis Federation's umbrella, was being held in the city of Irapuato.
The players and their coach are from the central state of Queretaro, and all are back at their homes, the Mexican federation said.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The World Series trophy is headed to Los Angeles, but the party is extending all the way to Japan.