Sports

Tennis event canceled after players and coach are victims of a 'virtual' kidnapping in Mexico

The Mexican Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday that it had canceled a junior tournament that was been played in the central state of Guanajuato after 10 players, all underage, and a coach, were victims of a ''virtual'' kidnapping.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 31, 2024 at 2:19AM

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday that it had canceled a junior tournament that was been played in the central state of Guanajuato after 10 players, all underage, and a coach, were victims of a ''virtual'' kidnapping.

Virtual kidnapping is an extortion scheme that tricks the victims into paying a ransom to free a family member whom they believe is threatened with violence or death. Unlike traditional abductions, virtual kidnappers, some inside prisons, do not abduct anyone, but attempt through deception to achieve their goal.

The J30 or Juniors 30 tournament, the lowest-ranked tournament under the International Tennis Federation's umbrella, was being held in the city of Irapuato.

The players and their coach are from the central state of Queretaro, and all are back at their homes, the Mexican federation said.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Japan celebrates as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto win World Series with Dodgers

The World Series trophy is headed to Los Angeles, but the party is extending all the way to Japan.

Sports

Anze Kopitar has 3 points, picks up 800th career assist in Kings' 6-3 victory over Golden Knights

Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Draymond Green lead Warriors to second straight win against Pelicans