ROME — Tourists eager to return to the Eternal City are being forced to toss coins over a plastic barrier and into a small makeshift pool in front of Rome's Trevi Fountain while the attraction is being drained for maintenance.
Tourists toss coins over a makeshift pool as Rome's Trevi Fountain undergoes maintenance
Tourists eager to return to the Eternal City are being forced to toss coins over a plastic barrier and into a small makeshift pool in front of Rome's Trevi Fountain while the attraction is being drained for maintenance.
By TRISHA THOMAS
The rectangular box, unadorned and showing its plywood finish, has elicited mixed reactions. ''I think it is a very sweet gesture that people can still do that," said Marianna Strekstadt, visiting from the Netherlands on Friday. A cashless traveler, she was taking a pass.
Others, like Daniela Carbone, found the substitute pool ''ugly.'' Yet, she gave her kids some coins to throw in anyway. ''We have to please the children," she said.
City lore has it that tossing a coin into the Baroque fountain will ensure a return trip to Rome. This tradition generates an estimated 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) annually, which has been donated to the Catholic charity Caritas for the past 15 years.
To manage the overwhelming number of tourists visiting the fountain, Rome City officials are devising a plan to block off the area around the fountain. Visitors will be required to book online and then pay a fee of 2 euros ($2.20) to get in. Once inside, they will have 30 minutes to enjoy the fountain.
about the writer
TRISHA THOMASThe Associated Press
Brazil's federal police indict 20 in connection with salt mine catastrophe in country's northeast
Brazil's federal police on Friday indicted 20 people for rock salt mining in the northeastern coastal city of Maceio that destroyed five urban neighborhoods and forced tens of thousands of people to leave their homes.