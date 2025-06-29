Tourists are trickling into Afghanistan and the Taliban government is eager to welcome them

KABUL, Afghanistan — By plane, motorbike, camper van and even on bicycles, tourists are beginning to discover Afghanistan, with solo travelers and tour groups gradually venturing into a country that until recently was wracked by war.
And the country's Taliban government, which seized power more than three years ago but has yet to be formally recognized by any other nation, is more than happy to welcome them.
''The Afghan people are warm and welcoming and wish to host tourists from other countries and engage with them,'' Deputy Minister of Tourism Qudratullah Jamal told The Associated Press in an early June interview. ''Tourism brings many benefits to a country. We have considered those benefits and aim for our nation to take full advantage of them.''
A potentially lucrative industry
Tourism is a vital, multi-billion-dollar industry for many countries.
Afghanistan's isolation on the international stage, largely because of the Taliban's restrictions on women and girls, has left much of its 41 million people mired in poverty. As it struggles to attract foreign investment, the lucrative potential of tourism is far from lost on the government.
''We are currently earning a considerable amount of revenue from this industry, and we are hopeful it will grow even more in the future,'' Jamal said, noting money spent by visitors can reach more layers of society than revenue from other industries. ''We are optimistic this sector will evolve into a large economy, bringing significant benefits. It plays an important role in strengthening our national economy.''
Trickle rather than a flood