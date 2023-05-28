MILAN — A tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy's Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region on Sunday, with at least one person confirmed dead, Italian media reported.

Authorities were searching for several people who were still missing after a sudden whirlwind overturned a boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew, the news agency ANSA reported. Italian firefighters said 19 people have been saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore.

Rescue operations were continuing with divers, boats and a helicopter.

Firefighter video showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit the northern region of Lombardy Sunday evening, forcing delays at the Malpensa airport.