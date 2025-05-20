Tour de France's new Montmartre climb could be a game changer. It sparks controversy

''Montmartre was nice to do in the Olympics, it seemed good, a lot of people, a really good atmosphere,'' two-time Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard told reporters this week. ''But when they came to the Montmartre, there was only 15 riders left in the bunch. And when we do the Tour de France, there will be 150 guys fighting for positions on a very narrow climb. It could end up being more stress than they want to have.''