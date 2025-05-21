BILBAO, Spain — Tottenham wins Europa League title by beating Man United 1-0 for its first major trophy since 2008.
Tottenham wins Europa League title by beating Man United 1-0 for its first major trophy since 2008
Tottenham wins Europa League title by beating Man United 1-0 for its first major trophy since 2008.
The Associated Press
May 21, 2025 at 8:59PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Most of the nearly 400 books pulled from US Naval Academy library in DEI purge are back on shelves in latest shift
Most of the nearly 400 books pulled from US Naval Academy library in DEI purge are back on shelves in latest shift.