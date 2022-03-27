Ahjany Lee's two baskets inside, the area that a taller Totino-Grace boys' basketball team had to dominate, were the key offensive plays late in the Eagles' 50-44 victory over DeLaSalle in the Class 3A championship Saturday.

The victory gave Totino-Grace its first boys' basketball state title. The top seeded Eagles (26-6) survived a spirited effort from No. 3 seed DeLaSalle (22-8).

Lee, a 6-10 senior forward who transferred from Byron, finished with 14 points.

Totino-Grace started and closed the second half with the stout play inside that gave them an early lead in the game.

Senior guard Kyle Johnson, DeLaSalle's three-point specialist in the first half, came inside and got blocked. Lee altered another shot. And Junior forward Patrick Bath posted up, scored and drew a foul on the play. He converted, and the Eagles led 31-29.

The game's mojo swung for the remaining 16 minutes, nearly by the possession. A Totino-Grace pick-and-roll for a dunk. DeLaSalle picking a pocket for a layup. A jumper from the Eagles' Taison Chatman. A three-pointer from his Islanders' counterpart and fellow junior guard Nasir Whitlock. Each led their respective team in scoring.

Skill and emotion with a dash of desperation both ways made for a compelling title game.

The resulting raucous atmosphere belied the quiet moment DeLaSalle coach Travis Bledsoe enjoyed an hour before tipoff, when he saw on a stool without another soul sharing the raised floor.

DeLaSalle led 29-26 at halftime, a slight edge owing to both five three-pointers made and the struggles of two of Totino-Grace starters.

The Eagles used their size advantage to build a 7-0 run to start the game. Lee slammed home a putback for his team's first field goal. On the defensive end, a Demarion Watson blocked shot kicked off a sequence ending with a Tommy Humphries dunk. Lee capped the run with another putback at the rim.

Johnson became DeLaSalle's one-man answer. He drained a pair of three-pointers and cut his team's deficit to one. He entered halftime going 3-of-4 on three pointers and scoring a game-high 12 points.

The Islanders did more than shoot from the perimeter. Whitlock and senior forward Brandon Hoban both successfully converted opportunities either over the big men or inside.

Even though Totino-Grace led 12-2 in points in the paint at halftime, DeLaSalle showed a willingness to battle.

The Eagles were without much contribution from Chatman and Watson. Other than his blocked shot, Watson struggled with the ball. He started the game with an air ball and later turned the ball over on an errant pass. Three fouls limited Chatman to 13 of 18 minutes on the floor.

The Islanders previously lost 61-58 loss Dec. 18 at Totino-Grace.