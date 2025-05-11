Torrential rain and delays can't halt Inter's pursuit of Serie A leader Napoli

MILAN — Torrential rain and hail posed several problems on Sunday but not to Inter Milan's pursuit of Serie A leader Napoli.
Amid a thunderstorm and delays, Inter managed a 2-0 win at Torino to move level with Napoli at the top of the Italian league — provisionally at least.
Napoli was playing Genoa at home later Sunday.
If Napoli and Inter are still level after the final two rounds there will be a playoff to decide the destination of the league title.
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi made wholesale changes to his squad following Tuesday's extraordinary 4-3 victory over Barcelona, after extra time, that sent his team into the Champions League final.
The visitors took the lead in the 14th minute with a fantastic goal as Nicola Zalewski gathered Alessandro Bastoni's long pass, with his back to goal, before turning his marker to cut inside and curl into the bottom right corner.
Rain, thunder and hail
The heavens then opened in Turin, making play increasingly more difficult, with heavy rain, thunder and hail.