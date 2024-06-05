WASHINGTON — Luis Torrens hit two homers in a game for the second time in his career and Francisco Lindor added a solo shot as the New York Mets completed a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals 9-1 on Wednesday.

The Mets batted around in the sixth inning, sending 10 men to the plate, scoring six times on seven hits, including two home runs and two doubles. They now head to London after winning five of their last seven.

Torrens launched his first homer of the season, a 398-foot shot to right-center field off Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (1-7) in the third to put the Mets in the lead, 1-0. It was Torrens' first homer since Oct. 5, 2022, with the Mariners against Detroit.

The veteran catcher's second home run came in the sixth inning on a 1-2 Corbin sinker that traveled 404 feet. Lindor followed with 428-foot homer, his 10th of the season. It was the second time the Mets hit back-to-back home runs since May 24 against the Giants.

Torrens last hit two home runs in a game for Seattle at the White Sox on June 25, 2021. Torrens is the first Mets player to hit two or more homers in a game since Brett Baty on May 3 at Tampa Bay.

Lindor finished the series with five hits and two RBIs, reaching base seven times.

Luis Severino (4-2) has won two in a row, equaling a season high with eight innings on 92 pitches, allowing one run on seven hits, with no walks. He carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning April 29 against the Cubs and has not allowed more than one run in two of his last three starts.

Corbin has given up eight home runs in four starts since May 21, and has surrendered two or more homers in a start four times this season. He lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts on 77 pitches.

The Nationals are 8-16 since May 11, scoring 3.5 runs a game during the tailspin.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: Catcher Francisco Alvarez (left thumb strain) caught a multiplayer nine inning no-hitter Tuesday night for High-A Brooklyn. Alvarez will DH Wednesday night, have a day off Thursday and catch nine innings for Triple-A Syracuse Friday and Saturday, then DH Sunday. ... RHP Edwin Diaz (right shoulder impingement) threw a bullpen Tuesday and is scheduled to throw an inning for Brooklyn on Thursday. ... Either Baty and C Joe Hudson will be the 27th man on the roster for the London series, manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed.

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez is hoping RHP Josiah Gray (right forearm flexor strain) will go on a rehab assignment soon, preferably close at their Low-A Fredericksburg affiliate. They are looking to get Gray 60 pitches in four innings.

UP NEXT

The Mets travel to London for a two-game series against Philadelphia on Saturday with left-hander Sean Manaea (3-2, 3.63 ERA).

The Nationals begin a four-game homestand against the Atlanta Braves starting with left-hander Mitchell Parker (4-3, 3.60).

