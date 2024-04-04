Toronto Raptors (23-53, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (47-29, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto travels to Milwaukee looking to break its seven-game road skid.

The Bucks are 32-15 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee scores 120.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 16-30 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 5-10 in one-possession games.

The Bucks average 120.0 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 118.7 the Raptors give up. The Raptors are shooting 47.2% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 47.0% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 128-112 in the last matchup on Nov. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brook Lopez is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 21.0 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 13.4 points for the Raptors. Gradey Dick is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 116.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Raptors: 0-10, averaging 100.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Damian Lillard: out (groin), Patrick Beverley: out (ankle), Khris Middleton: out (ankle).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (finger), Kelly Olynyk: out (rest), Bruce Brown: out (knee), Chris Boucher: out (knee), Scottie Barnes: out (hand), RJ Barrett: out (knee), Ochai Agbaji: out (hip), Jontay Porter: out (personal reasons), D.J. Carton: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.