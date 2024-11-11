Sports

Toronto visits Milwaukee after Antetokounmpo's 43-point showing

Toronto Raptors (2-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 11, 2024 at 7:04AM

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -8.5; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Toronto Raptors after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 113-107 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee went 49-33 overall, 34-18 in Eastern Conference action and 31-11 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bucks averaged 119.0 points per game last season, 18.5 on free throws and 42.6 from beyond the arc.

Toronto went 25-57 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Raptors averaged 112.4 points per game last season, 54.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 18.7 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (ankle), Gary Trent Jr.: out (back), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (patella).

Raptors: Garrett Temple: out (back), Kelly Olynyk: out (back), Bruce Brown: out (knee), Ja'Kobe Walter: out (shoulder), Scottie Barnes: out (eye).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

