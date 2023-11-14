Milwaukee Bucks (6-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (5-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Toronto went 41-41 overall, 26-26 in Eastern Conference play and 27-14 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Raptors averaged 9.4 steals, 5.2 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

Milwaukee finished 58-24 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Bucks shot 47.3% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 1 the Raptors won 130-111 led by 26 points from Pascal Siakam, while Malik Beasley scored 20 points for the Bucks.

INJURIES: Raptors: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (foot), OG Anunoby: day to day (finger), Christian Koloko: out (respiratory).

Bucks: Jae Crowder: day to day (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.